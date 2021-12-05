Propy (PRO) Market Cap Hits $93.63 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Propy has a market cap of $93.63 million and approximately $69,682.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Propy has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00232805 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

