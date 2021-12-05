ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Trading 6.2% Higher

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $66.57. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 77,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

