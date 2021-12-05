ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 73,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,210,383 shares.The stock last traded at $85.55 and had previously closed at $85.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

