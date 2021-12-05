Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRVB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.32.

PRVB opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

