ProVise Management Group LLC Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,697.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

