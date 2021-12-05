ProVise Management Group LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.77 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

