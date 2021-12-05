ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.62%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

