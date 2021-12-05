ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 4,996 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

SCHG stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average is $150.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

