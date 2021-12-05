Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

