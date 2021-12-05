Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

PUK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. Prudential has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

