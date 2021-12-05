Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $33.58 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUK. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

