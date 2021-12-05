PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $176.67 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $127.50 and a twelve month high of $181.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $161.01.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

