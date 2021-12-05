Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NYSE PSTG opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 299.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after buying an additional 1,791,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

