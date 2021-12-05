Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading Down 18.3%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) shares traded down 18.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 1,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the trading of goods through the operation of supermarkets. It provides consumer products, such as canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical, and medical goods on a wholesale and retail basis. The company was founded on September 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

