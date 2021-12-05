PutinCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $233,309.58 and $15.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,804.59 or 0.99531404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00050166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00831728 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

