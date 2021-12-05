Pyrk (PYRK) Price Tops $0.0034

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $52,987.57 and $560.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

