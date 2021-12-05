Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Issued By Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GXO Logistics in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

GXO opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

