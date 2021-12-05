Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 153.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

