Quaero Capital S.A. Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 5.7% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $251.47 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

