Quaero Capital S.A. Increases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 330,687 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,765,000.

Shares of NOVA opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

