Quaero Capital S.A. Invests $281,000 in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HHR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

HHR opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

