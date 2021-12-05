QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $176.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

