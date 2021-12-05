Quark (QRK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $160.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $813,978.98 and $160.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,302,973 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

