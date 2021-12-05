QuickSwap Achieves Market Cap of $88.06 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $88.06 million and approximately $21.05 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $269.21 or 0.00562520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.08414744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.41 or 1.02755915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

