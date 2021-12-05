Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $36.80 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.26 or 0.00207706 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.