Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.49 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $958.09 million and $7.49 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.47 or 0.08416059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,078.83 or 0.99566803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00078533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,778,380 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

