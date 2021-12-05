Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RANJY stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38. Randstad has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

