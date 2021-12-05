Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.66. Range Resources reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 3,876,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

