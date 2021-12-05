Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $25.68

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $24.52. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 714 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RANI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.