Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Short Interest Update

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In related news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Ranpak by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ranpak by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

PACK stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

