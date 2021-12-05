Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Critical Review

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Talis Biomedical 1 3 0 0 1.75

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 132.23%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.51%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 30.27 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 11.20 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Talis Biomedical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

