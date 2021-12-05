Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,342 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

