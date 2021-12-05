Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $530,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Snap by 14.0% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $471,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $142,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,757,432 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

