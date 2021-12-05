Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $559,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after buying an additional 917,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after buying an additional 674,530 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after buying an additional 392,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after buying an additional 183,029 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,017,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,751,000 after buying an additional 1,181,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

