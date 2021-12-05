Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NetApp stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

