Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $118.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

