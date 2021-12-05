RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Up to $190.82

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $190.82, but opened at $204.74. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $200.69, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.93 and its 200-day moving average is $213.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

