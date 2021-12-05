RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Up to $190.82

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $190.82, but opened at $204.74. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $200.69, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.
ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.93 and its 200-day moving average is $213.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
