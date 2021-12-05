RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of REAL opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. RealReal has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.74.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

