Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

