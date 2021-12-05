Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

RRBI stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 52.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

