reflect.finance (RFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,544.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $605,725.92 and approximately $2,544.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00239510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,444,238 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.