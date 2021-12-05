Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $27.78 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,094 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $27,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

