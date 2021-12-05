Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $41.18 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.90% of Wintrust Financial worth $41,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $87.77 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

