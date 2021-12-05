Reinhart Partners Inc. Invests $15.78 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,323,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,760,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

