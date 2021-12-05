Reinhart Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,499 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.30% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $22,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after acquiring an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BJ opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

