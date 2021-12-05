Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 13,260 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

