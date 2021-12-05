Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Republic Services also reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 229,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 44.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,087. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.