Reviewing Lightbridge (LTBR) & The Competition

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lightbridge to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -24.90% -14.89% -5.06%

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s competitors have a beta of 2.32, meaning that their average stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lightbridge and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 164 668 967 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Lightbridge’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -3.32 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $111.68 million 18.12

Lightbridge’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lightbridge competitors beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

