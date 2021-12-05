REVV (REVV) Trading Down 27.8% This Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last week, REVV has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $64.09 million and $3.37 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00236732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

