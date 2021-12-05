RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RF Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

